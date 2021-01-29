Forecast: Sunny today, rain tomorrow

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and temps will drop down into the lower 30s.
Saturday evening has a 70% chance of rain, with a mix snow possible.
“It looks like it’ll be warm when the rain comes into the area, so the area will see mostly rain throughout the day,” meteorologist with National Weather Service Becky Kern said. “Into the evening to rain may switch to a snow mix possibly with freezing rain.
Kern said a quarter of an inch or less of precipitation is expected.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Rain likely before 5 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m. then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 11 p.m. and midnight, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.