Forecast: Sunny today, rain tomorrow

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and temps will drop down into the lower 30s.

Saturday evening has a 70% chance of rain, with a mix snow possible.

“It looks like it’ll be warm when the rain comes into the area, so the area will see mostly rain throughout the day,” meteorologist with National Weather Service Becky Kern said. “Into the evening to rain may switch to a snow mix possibly with freezing rain.

Kern said a quarter of an inch or less of precipitation is expected.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

