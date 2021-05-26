 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny today, storms tonight
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Sunny today, storms tonight

{{featured_button_text}}
Wild Weather Art

A birds-eye view of the intersection of North Second Street and Kanesville Boulevard on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

 Staff photo/Courtney Brummer-Clark

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies today with highs in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Showers and thunderstorms move into the are overnight with a low of 63. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Chances for showers continue into Thursday morning.

Download PDF CBIW0526.PDF

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ex-Husker pleads no contest to false reporting
Crime News

Ex-Husker pleads no contest to false reporting

  • Updated

Lancaster County Court Judge Thomas Zimmerman set Andre Hunt's sentencing for July, when he could get up to a year in jail. Defense attorney Carlos Monzón said his understanding is that the state won't be seeking jail time for Hunt.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert