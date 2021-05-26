Forecast: Sunny today, storms tonight

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies today with highs in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Showers and thunderstorms move into the are overnight with a low of 63. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
Chances for showers continue into Thursday morning.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.