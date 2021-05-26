Forecast: Sunny today, storms tonight

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies today with highs in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Showers and thunderstorms move into the are overnight with a low of 63. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Chances for showers continue into Thursday morning.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

