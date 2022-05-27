Forecast: Sunny, warm days ahead

Today will be sunny, with a high near 78, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a calm wind.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 60.
Temperatures rise as we head into the weekend, getting warmer Saturday and reaching the low 90s by Sunday and Monday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.
Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.