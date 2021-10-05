Forecast: Sunny week ahead for metro area

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see mostly skies for the remainder of the week.
Today will be sunny with a high of 75, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 50s with a slight breeze.
Temps will climb into the 80s again Friday.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.