 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny week ahead for metro area
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Sunny week ahead for metro area

{{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see mostly skies for the remainder of the week.

Today will be sunny with a high of 75, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 50s with a slight breeze.

Temps will climb into the 80s again Friday.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert