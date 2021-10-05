Forecast: Sunny week ahead for metro area

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see mostly skies for the remainder of the week.

Today will be sunny with a high of 75, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 50s with a slight breeze.

Temps will climb into the 80s again Friday.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.