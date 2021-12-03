Forecast: Sunny weekend, possible snow next week

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies with cooler temps throughout the day.

Today, temps will be in the upper 50s with northeast winds, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph at times.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 33.

The weekend is expected to be sunny with temps in the 40s and 50s.

Looking ahead there is a chance for rain and snow on Tuesday.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. Light northeast wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.