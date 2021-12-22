Forecast: Sunny with a high in the upper 40s

Expect sunny skies with a high around 49 today.

A south southwest wind of 6 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 22 mph, is expected, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service. Morning temps will be in the 20s and 30s before hitting the high around 4 p.m. The evening low is 29.

Thursday's high is even better -- around 53, with a low around 36. The high on Christmas Eve is around 55, with a low of 31.

And the high on Christmas is around 45, with a low of 27. For those that enjoy snow on the holiday, the official forecast doesn't list snow, but there remains a possibility, though it's likely precipitation will stay north.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

