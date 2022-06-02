Forecast: Sunny, with a light breeze

Today will be sunny, with a high near 79, according to the National Weather Service. A calm wind will become west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

That wind, around 6 mph, becomes calm again in the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Dry weather is expected to continue through Friday morning, the weather service said in its forecast discussion, with the highest chances for precipitation coming Friday night into Saturday evening.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers between 1 and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.