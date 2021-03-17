Forecast: Sunshine ahead, last few days of rain

A few days left of rain for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, before the skies clear for a sunny weekend.

Rain begins early this morning with an 80% chance of rain mainly after 7 a.m.

Today, highs will be in the mid 40s with northeast winds gusting as high as 31 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Overnight, rain will continue with temps dropping into the 30s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Rain, mainly after 7 a.m. Patchy fog between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. High near 45. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a north wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.