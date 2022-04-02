Forecast: Sunshine, high around 59

Expect the sun to come out again today, as the high climbs to around 59 again.

There’ll be light winds with that forecast, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be partly cloudy in the evening, with a low around 38.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, with a high around 63 and wind speeds up to 25 mph. The low is around 36.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday night: A slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy.