Forecast: Sunshine, temps in 70s today — with some wind

Expect temps to get into the 70s today.

The high is around 71, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be sunny, though wind speeds up to 22 mph are possible.

“A cold front will drop into the forecast area Wednesday afternoon. Favorable mixing through much of the day ahead of the cold front should allow highs to reach into the lower to mid 70s across the southeastern half of the forecast area,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Morning temps will be in the 40s, while the evening low is around 42.

Thursday brings a high around 46, with a low around 32. Temps will be in the 50s again on Friday, before hitting the 60s and 70s this weekend.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

