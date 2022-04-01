Forecast: Sunshine, temps in upper 50s next two days

It’ll be mostly sunny with a high around 59 today, which hopefully will take care of any lingering snow on the ground.

The National Weather Service forecast includes wind speeds up to 21 mph and overnight rain. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation, with a low around 36 tonight.

The high is around 59 on Saturday as well, with sunny skies and wind up to 20 mph. The low is around 38.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light south southeast wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: A 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday night: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.