Forecast: Temperatures begin to drop

It’s getting cold; today’s high of 12 is is 22 degrees lower than yesterday.

Skies will be mostly sunny and a north wind of 7 to 10 mph will gust as high as 17 mph, with wind chill values as low as -10.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 4 and a north wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday’s high is in the low 20s, but there’s a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening as we prepare for brutal cold on Thursday and Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Snow likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 21. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday night: Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 5 a.m. Low around -4. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: Snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Widespread blowing snow. High near -1. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday night: A slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -11. Windy.

Friday: Areas of blowing snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -3. Windy.

Friday night: Areas of blowing snow before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around -10. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny and cold, with a high near 4.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.