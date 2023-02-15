A chance for snow comes today on the heels of widespread rain Tuesday.

Conditions will be blustery, with a north northwest wind gusting as high as 34 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of snow after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 27 by 5 p.m. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Patchy blowing snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.