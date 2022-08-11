Forecast: Temperatures heating up

Today will be sunny, with a high near 94 and a south wind of 3 to 8 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Temperatures will be the primary forecast concern over the next several days, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into the weekend, with highs topping out at 98 both Saturday and Sunday.

We will have to keep an eye on precipitation chances, the forecast discussion said, but it looks mainly dry until Sunday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.