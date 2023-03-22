Today will be the warmest day this week, though the same high is forecast for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 56. There is a chance of sprinkles after 1 p.m.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

There are chances of rain overnight into the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of sprinkles after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain between 4 and 5 a.m., then a chance of drizzle after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of drizzle before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.