Forecast: Temperatures up from last week

Today will be sunny, with a high near 35, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 14 to 16 mph could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 28. The south wind will continue into the night.

Temperatures are much more bearable compared to last week, and will continue to rise throughout the week.

Wednesday will reach the low 30s and Thursday will climb to nearly 50. Weekend temps will hover in the 40s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.