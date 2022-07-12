Forecast: Temperatures will rise throughout the week

Today will be sunny, with a high near 86, according to the National Weather service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Temperatures will continue throughout the week, nearing 90 on Wednesday and breaking into the mid-90s for the remainder of the week.

Building heat is going to be the main forecast problem through Friday, though it looks like there may be a break over the weekend, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Overall our precipitation chances generally look pretty low for much of the area into next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.