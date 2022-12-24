Forecast: Temps begin to climb above 0

Today will be sunny and cold, with a high of 9, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around -6 and wind chill values as low as -18. Still, it’s a step up from the past two days.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the holiday weekend and are expected to reach 41 Wednesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -26. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -18. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.