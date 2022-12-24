 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Temps begin to climb above 0

Tony Wolfe braves the freezing winds to scoop snow from a sidewalk along Avenue C on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 18, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be the nicest day of the holiday weekend, with light and variable winds that could gust as high as 18 mph in the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of snow Christmas night.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

The extreme temperatures experienced through the snowy Midwest of the US had black cattle battling the conditions of a historical storm. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Today will be sunny and cold, with a high of 9, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around -6 and wind chill values as low as -18. Still, it’s a step up from the past two days.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the holiday weekend and are expected to reach 41 Wednesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -26. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -18. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

