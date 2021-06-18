 Skip to main content
Forecast: Temps begin to cool down in the area
Forecast: Temps begin to cool down in the area

20210618_new_hydrant_1

Kids splash around South Ninth Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Yesterday’s hydrant party was held outside Longfellow Elementary School and next Tuesday’s location will be at Baldwin Circle. The hydrant parties are free and run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 5. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water for each event and Centris Federal Credit Union supplies the treats. The full schedule of locations can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Some early showers will help cool down the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today, a 30% chance of showers before 7 a.m. will give way to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Overnight, another chance of showers return while temps drop down into the 60s.

Highs continue to stay in the 90s through the weekend before dropping into the 70s on Monday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

20210618_new_hydrant_2

Paisley Wall, 1, enjoys a frozen treat while taking a break from the water during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Yesterday’s hydrant party was held outside Longfellow Elementary School and next Tuesday’s location will be at Baldwin Circle. The hydrant parties are free and run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 5. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water for each event and Centris Federal Credit Union supplies the treats. The full schedule of locations can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
20210618_new_hydrant_3

Tim Rocha, left, and his son, Koben, 9, are soaked with a fire hose as they walk along South Ninth Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Yesterday’s hydrant party was held outside Longfellow Elementary School and next Tuesday’s location will be at Baldwin Circle. The hydrant parties are free and run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 5. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water for each event and Centris Federal Credit Union supplies the treats. The full schedule of locations can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
20210618_new_hydrant_4

Denis Gough smiles as he walks through a large fountain during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Yesterday’s hydrant party was held outside Longfellow Elementary School and next Tuesday’s location will be at Baldwin Circle. The hydrant parties are free and run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 5. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water for each event and Centris Federal Credit Union supplies the treats. The full schedule of locations can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
20210618_new_hydrant_5

Veronica Morales, left, plays with her granddaughter, Jade Flores, 2, during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Yesterday’s hydrant party was held outside Longfellow Elementary School and next Tuesday’s location will be at Baldwin Circle. The hydrant parties are free and run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 5. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water for each event and Centris Federal Credit Union supplies the treats. The full schedule of locations can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
20210618_new_hydrant_6

Brody Douglas, 3, stands along South Ninth Street as kids splash around during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Yesterday’s hydrant party was held outside Longfellow Elementary School and next Tuesday’s location will be at Baldwin Circle. The hydrant parties are free and run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 5. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water for each event and Centris Federal Credit Union supplies the treats. The full schedule of locations can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
20210618_new_hydrant_7

Centris Federal Credit Union employees pass out frozen treats to kids during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Yesterday’s hydrant party was held outside Longfellow Elementary School and next Tuesday’s location will be at Baldwin Circle. The hydrant parties are free and run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 5. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water for each event and Centris supplies the treats. The full schedule of locations can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
20210618_new_hydrant_8

Michelle Paulsen snaps a selfie with her son, Noah, 3, during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Yesterday’s hydrant party was held outside Longfellow Elementary School and next Tuesday’s location will be at Baldwin Circle. The hydrant parties are free and run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 5. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water for each event and Centris supplies the treats. The full schedule of locations can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
20210618_new_hydrant_9

A fire house sprays down South Ninth Street during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Yesterday’s hydrant party was held outside Longfellow Elementary School and next Tuesday’s location will be at Baldwin Circle. The hydrant parties are free and run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 5. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water for each event and Centris supplies the treats. The full schedule of locations can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
