Forecast: Temps begin to cool down in the area

Some early showers will help cool down the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today, a 30% chance of showers before 7 a.m. will give way to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Overnight, another chance of showers return while temps drop down into the 60s.

Highs continue to stay in the 90s through the weekend before dropping into the 70s on Monday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.