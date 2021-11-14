Forecast: Temps begin to rise Monday

Today, highs will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Winds from the north may gust as high as 31 mph throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 35.

Temps begin to warm up on Monday with a high of 61 expected.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.