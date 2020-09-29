 Skip to main content
Forecast: Temps continue to drop through the week
Forecast: Temps continue to drop through the week

Temps in the 70s today, 60s on Thursday and 50s on Friday.

Today, a high of 72 is expected with a west wind that could gusts as high as 20 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 51.

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see frost early Friday morning.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light west northwest wind becoming north northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday night: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

