Forecast: Temps continue to drop through the week

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
Volunteer Michelle Chrapkowski, left, and Debbie Petersen, who serves on local and state boards for the Alzheimer’s Association, walk along the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge with Petersen’s dog, Roxy, during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Alzheimer’s Association didn’t host its normal large gathering and walk along the Council Bluffs riverfront, but still encouraged small groups to get out to raise awareness. Volunteers and board members also planted a Promise Garden, complete with the flower-shaped pinwheels, for supporters to view while driving by the River’s Edge Pavilion. Money raised from the event will support families and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, and also advance research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Volunteers and board members planted a Promise Garden, complete with the flower-shaped pinwheels, for supporters to view while driving by the River’s Edge Pavilion during the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Alzheimer’s Association didn’t host its normal large gathering and walk along the Council Bluffs riverfront, but still encouraged small groups to get out to raise awareness.
Debbie Petersen, who serves on local and state boards for the Alzheimer’s Association, walks along Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Alzheimer’s Association didn’t host its normal large gathering and walk along the Council Bluffs riverfront, but still encouraged small groups to get out to raise awareness. Volunteers and board members also planted a Promise Garden, complete with the flower-shaped pinwheels, for supporters to view while driving by the River’s Edge Pavilion. Money raised from the event will support families and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, and also advance research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Debbie Petersen, who serves on local and state boards for the Alzheimer’s Association, walks along the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Alzheimer’s Association didn’t host its normal large gathering and walk along the Council Bluffs riverfront, but still encouraged small groups to get out to raise awareness. Volunteers and board members also planted a Promise Garden, complete with the flower-shaped pinwheels, for supporters to view while driving by the River’s Edge Pavilion. Money raised from the event will support families and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, and also advance research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Marsha Williams, event manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, places flower-shaped pinwheels in the Promise Garden outside the River’s Edge Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Alzheimer’s Association didn’t host its normal large gathering and walk along the Council Bluffs riverfront, but still encouraged small groups to get out to raise awareness. Money raised from the event will support families and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, and also advance research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Angie Armstrong, Council Bluffs chairperson for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, waves purple flags as she walks past the Promise Garden outside the River’s Edge Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Alzheimer’s Association didn’t host its normal large gathering and walk along the Council Bluffs riverfront, but still encouraged small groups to get out to raise awareness. Money raised from the event will support families and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, and also advance research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Volunteer Michelle Chrapkowski, left, and Debbie Petersen, who serves on local and state boards for the Alzheimer’s Association, walk along the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge with Petersen’s dog, Roxy, during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Alzheimer’s Association didn’t host its normal large gathering and walk along the Council Bluffs riverfront, but still encouraged small groups to get out to raise awareness. Volunteers and board members also planted a Promise Garden, complete with the flower-shaped pinwheels, for supporters to view while driving by the River’s Edge Pavilion. Money raised from the event will support families and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, and also advance research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Volunteers and board members planted a Promise Garden, complete with the flower-shaped pinwheels, for supporters to view while driving by the River’s Edge Pavilion during the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Alzheimer’s Association didn’t host its normal large gathering and walk along the Council Bluffs riverfront, but still encouraged small groups to get out to raise awareness.
Temps in the 70s today, 60s on Thursday and 50s on Friday.
Today, a high of 72 is expected with a west wind that could gusts as high as 20 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 51.
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see frost early Friday morning.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light west northwest wind becoming north northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday night: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Friday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58.