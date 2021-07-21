 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Temps continue to rise through the week
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Temps continue to rise through the week

{{featured_button_text}}

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds could gusts as high as 16 mph throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 60s with mostly clear skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Download PDF weathermap.PDF

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 71. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert