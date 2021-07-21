Forecast: Temps continue to rise through the week

Brody Douglas, 3, center, receives a frozen treat from Chanda McNeal with Centris Federal Credit Union outside Community of Christ Church during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris employees bring free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue on July 22.
James Wheeler, 13, enjoys a frozen treat while standing in a fountain outside Community of Christ Church during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Brody Douglas, 3, runs through a fountain outside Community of Christ Church during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Brody Douglas, 3, runs through a fountain outside Community of Christ Church during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Brody Douglas, 3, right, and James Wheeler, 13, have the place to themselves outside Community of Christ Church during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds could gusts as high as 16 mph throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 60s with mostly clear skies.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 71. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.