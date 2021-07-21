Forecast: Temps continue to rise through the week

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds could gusts as high as 16 mph throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop into the 60s with mostly clear skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 71. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.