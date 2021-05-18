Forecast: Temps continue to warm up through the week

Temps will climb into the 80s by the end of the week.

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Highs will be in the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, chances for showers increase with a low of 59.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.