 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Temps expected to rise through the week
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Temps expected to rise through the week

{{featured_button_text}}

After the cold and snow, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see warmer temps by the weekend.

Today will be sunny with a highs in the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 23.

Highs are expected to be in the mid 50s through the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing child found safe
Local News

Missing child found safe

  • Updated

UPDATE 7:50 P.M.: On 10-21-20 at 7:40 p.m., Council Bluffs officers were notified that the listed missing child returned on her own to Childre…

Missing child found safe
Local News

Missing child found safe

  • Updated

UPDATE 7:50 P.M.: On 10-21-20 at 7:40 p.m., Council Bluffs officers were notified that the listed missing child returned on her own to Childre…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert