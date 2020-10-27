Forecast: Temps expected to rise through the week

After the cold and snow, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see warmer temps by the weekend.

Today will be sunny with a highs in the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 23.

Highs are expected to be in the mid 50s through the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.