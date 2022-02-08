Forecast: Temps in 50s continue in metro

Great weather continues in the metro area.

The high today is around 56, with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be breezy, though, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Morning temps will be in the 30s, while the evening low is around 33.

Wednesday brings a high around 48 and a low around 21. Temps should remain in the 40s and 50s until Saturday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.