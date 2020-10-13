Forecast: Temps in 70s, dropping into the 50s to end the week

Temps in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will climb back into the 70s today and Wednesday.

Today will be sunny with a high of 72, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 50.

Wednesday will have a high of 77.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.