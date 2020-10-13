Forecast: Temps in 70s, dropping into the 50s to end the week

Temps in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will climb back into the 70s today and Wednesday.
Today will be sunny with a high of 72, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 50.
Wednesday will have a high of 77.
The forecast for the upcoming week:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
