Forecast: Temps in the 30s before more snow

Temperatures are set to climb back up into the 30s today and Friday before another drop and a potential winter storm in the region.

The high today around 37, with mostly cloudy skies becoming sunny during the day, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska. Wind speeds up to 20 mph are possible.

The low tonight is around 22.

Friday's high is around 32, before temperatures start to fall.

"That 'warmth' will be short-lived, however, as a strong cold front starts to move south through the area Friday," the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

There's a 60% chance of snow after midnight, with a low around 2.

The snow could extend into the morning on New Year's Day, with a 30% chance.

The "consensus would say the southern part of the forecast area would have the highest chances for travel impacts. Probably still a little early to talk exact amounts, but ... a band of at least 4-6 inches somewhere in the NE/IA/KS/MO region would be a decent bet, but again, exactly where remains in question.

"The system will also bring gusty north winds that will continue to usher in colder air. As such, would expect snow to be of the light, fluffy variety and blown around fairly easily. Just another potential hazard, even if we don`t get the heaviest band in our area."

The high Saturday is around 8, with a low of -8.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. Light south southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday night: Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Year's Day: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of flurries after noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 8. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 22.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.