top story

Forecast: Temps in the 30s today, 40s on Saturday

020422-cbn-news-wxwild-p2

A black squirrel rests on a tree branch at Bayliss Park on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

After some frigid cold in the metro area, a warmup is on the way.

The high on Friday is around 31, with sunny skies expected, according to the National Weather Service. Expect morning temps in the single digits and teens before things warm up in the afternoon. The evening low on Friday is around 15.

Saturday will be even better, with a high around 47 expected. It’ll be sunny, but there will be some wind. The evening low is around 23. Sunday’s high is around 34.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 31. South southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

