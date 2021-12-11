 Skip to main content
Forecast: Temps in the 40s, 50s this weekend

After Friday’s cold and precipitation, a somewhat warmer weekend is expected.

Today will be a little warmer than Friday, with a high around 41 and a low of 30. Sunday is even better, with a high around 50, with a low of 29.

Both days will have some wind, with gusts more than 20 mph possible today and Sunday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

