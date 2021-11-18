Forecast: Temps in the 40s with wind today, Friday

Temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s for much of the next week. It’s fall, you know.

The high today will be around 42, with wind speeds up to 22 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Morning temps will be in the 30s before hitting the high around 3 p.m. The low tonight is 28.

Dry conditions will continue through early next week, the weather service said.

The high on Friday is around 49, with wind speeds up to 31 mph. The wind dies down somewhat in the evening, thankfully, but the low will be around 33. Winterfest activities in Council Bluffs will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Bayliss Park. Bundle up.

The high Saturday is around 53, with a low of 34.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

