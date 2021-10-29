Forecast: Temps in the 50s and wind expected today

We should have a multi-day respite from rain.

There’s none in the forecast today, which features a high around 55, according to the National Weather Service. Wind will continue to be a factor, with gusts up to 28 mph possible. Temps will be in the 40s into the early afternoon before hitting the high.

The low tonight is 33, with low winds eventually dying out after midnight.

The high Saturday is 59, with a low of 37.

And in our Halloween weather watch, the high is now at 48, with a low of 31.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 33. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Halloween: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.