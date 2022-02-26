Forecast: Temps in the 50s through Thursday

We called the weather a roller coaster a few days ago, and that remains applicable.

The high today will be around 45, according to the National Weather Service, with sunny skies and wind speeds up to 21 mph possible. The recent frigid temps will still be lingering this morning, with temps in the teens rising to around 37 by noon. The evening low is 21.

Sunday brings a high around 51, with mostly calm winds and sunny skies. The low is 26.

Things get even better on Monday, with a high around 58 and low of 25.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 21. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

