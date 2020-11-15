 Skip to main content
Forecast: Temps in the 50s to start the week
Forecast: Temps in the 50s to start the week

Highs are expected to stay in the 50s through Tuesday, before rising to 64 on Wednesday.

Today will be sunny with a high of 50, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A northwest wind throughout the day could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 31. Monday will be sunny with a high in the upper 50s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

