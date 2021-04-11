 Skip to main content
Forecast: Temps in the 60s and breezy
Forecast: Temps in the 60s and breezy

Today will have highs in the 60s, before temps drop into the 50s and stay there through Friday.

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies with northwest winds picking up in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 40 with mostly clear skies.

Northwest winds will pick up overnight, gusting as high as 25 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

