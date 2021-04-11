Forecast: Temps in the 60s and breezy

Today will have highs in the 60s, before temps drop into the 50s and stay there through Friday.
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies with northwest winds picking up in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 40 with mostly clear skies.
Northwest winds will pick up overnight, gusting as high as 25 mph at times.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.