Forecast: Temps in the 70s for the first week in November

Highs are expected to stay in the 70s through Friday in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will be sunny with a high of 75, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. South winds could gust as high as 17 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, temps will drop down into the 40s with a slight wind from the south.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.