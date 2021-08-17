Forecast: Temps in the 80s and 90s this week

This week’s forecast features temperatures in the 80s and 90s, with a chance of rain at the end of the week.

The high today is 88, with a low of 69, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wednesday’s high is 90, with a low of 71.

“Expect an overall quiet weather pattern the next few days,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The weather service noted that while no heat advisories are expected “it’ll feel hot nonetheless.”

Thursday night brings a 40% chance of rain and rain chances will continue from there through Monday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.