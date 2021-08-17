 Skip to main content
Forecast: Temps in the 80s and 90s this week
Forecast: Temps in the 80s and 90s this week

20210817_new_weather_1

Remington, a 3-year-old Deutsch Drahthaar owned by the Smith family of Honey Creek, center, leads the way as, from left in back, siblings Avert, 13; Carter, 16; and Sawyer, 11; their other dog Charley, a Bichon Shih Tzu, and the kids’ mom, Hannah, walk back home along Page Lane near Hitchcock Nature Center on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The Smith kids are students in the Underwood Community School District and are trying to enjoy as much of the summer as they can ahead of the beginning of the school year on Aug. 23.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

This week’s forecast features temperatures in the 80s and 90s, with a chance of rain at the end of the week.

The high today is 88, with a low of 69, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wednesday’s high is 90, with a low of 71.

“Expect an overall quiet weather pattern the next few days,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The weather service noted that while no heat advisories are expected “it’ll feel hot nonetheless.”

Thursday night brings a 40% chance of rain and rain chances will continue from there through Monday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

20210817_new_weather_5

A grasshopper blends in with the dirt path at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
20210817_new_weather_4

Paula Houlden of Omaha spends the afternoon hiking at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Construction work on the main road and entrance at Hitchcock has been going on since July, and that entrance is currently closed as Pottawattamie County Conservation works to improve parking to help with increased visitation to the park.
20210817_new_weather_3

A wasp pollinates plants at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
20210817_new_weather_2

A clear, blue sky hangs above Paula Houlden of Omaha as she spends the afternoon hiking at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Construction work on the main road and entrance at Hitchcock has been going on since July, and that entrance is currently closed as Pottawattamie County Conservation works to improve parking to help with increased visitation to the park.
