Forecast: Temps in the 80s, continuing to drop into next week
A cold front this weekend is expected to blast away the scorching temperatures as of late.

Today, the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska, calls for sunny skies with a high of 82. Tonight should be partly cloudy will lows in the 50s.

Sunday has a slight chance for showers in the afternoon.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southeast wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

