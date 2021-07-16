Forecast: Temps in the 80s expected to stay

Calmer weather is in store for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area as highs stay in the 80s through Tuesday.

Today, highs will have mostly sunny skies with a high of 83, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds move in overnight with a low of 65.

The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.