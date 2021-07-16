Forecast: Temps in the 80s expected to stay

Area firefighters watch as Austin Winship, 8, and other kids splash around near 25th Avenue and Pavich Drive during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at North Second and Grant streets on July 20.
From left, Twin brothers Wyatt and Coltyn Gray, both 8, Caisyn Murrell, 8, and her sister, Caidence, 6, splash around near 25th Avenue and Pavich Drive during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The kids are in town from Sacremento, Calif., visiting their grandmother, Sharon Gray, who turned 80 on Thursday. The kids’ mothers said they’re expecting nearly 200 people to show up for Gray’s birthday party on Saturday.
Calmer weather is in store for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area as highs stay in the 80s through Tuesday.
Today, highs will have mostly sunny skies with a high of 83, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds move in overnight with a low of 65.
The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.