Forecast: Temps in the 80s on Monday

A nice day to end the week with a high of 77.
Today will be sunny with a slight breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be clear with a low of 53.
Monday will have a high of 81.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 57. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.