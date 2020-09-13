 Skip to main content
Forecast: Temps in the 80s on Monday
A nice day to end the week with a high of 77.

Today will be sunny with a slight breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be clear with a low of 53.

Monday will have a high of 81.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 57. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

