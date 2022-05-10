Forecast: Temps in the 80s, slight chance of rain

There’s a slight chance of rain today, as temperatures “dip” back down a bit.

After the 90s heat of Monday, it’ll still be warm today, with temps falling to a high around 81, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 10% chance of rain. The evening low is around 65.

Wednesday brings a 30% chance of rain, with a high around 93 and low around 69.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

