Forecast: Temps in the 90s today before dropping to the 80s on Monday

Slight chances for rain may impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this morning before 7 a.m.

Today will be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The high today will be 92 with a south breeze.

Tonight, temps will drop down to 71, with a slight chance of showers.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.