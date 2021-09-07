Forecast: Temps in the low to mid-80s as summer continues

Labor Day marks the spiritual end of summer. School’s already in session, and public pools and beaches in the area are traditionally closed as of the day after the holiday.

But we here at the Nonpareil are a pro long-summer shop. Summer doesn’t end until Sept. 22. So find an open pool, find a beach. Go float down a river. Summer’s not over, yet, so there’s still plenty of time to do summer things.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with fall. Fall is great! But as fall sets in, winter looms.

So let’s hold on to summer just a little bit longer. Play baseball with the neighborhood kids. Go longboarding for the first time in your life. Hit up a water park.

And then fall will be there for you, we promise. With its pumpkin spice everything, flannel shirts, beautiful leaves and haunted houses.

Oh, yes, the forecast. Today the high is around 80, with wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 26 mph. The low tonight is 55.

Wednesday’s high is 77, with a low of 53. From there, highs will hover in the low to mid-80s through Sunday.

