Forecast: Temps keep getting colder
Forecast: Temps keep getting colder

Temps continue to drop this week, leaving the Council Bluffs-Omaha area feeling extra cold.

Today will see a high of 9, bit wind chills will make it feel more like -19, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, a 20% chance of snow moves into the area with temps drop down to 2 degrees.

Slight chances of snow are forecasted for Wednesday night through the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -19. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 5.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7.

Friday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 5.

Friday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 5.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -10.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8.

