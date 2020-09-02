Forecast: Temps near the 90s for Labor Day weekend

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see sunny skies to end the week.

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down to 64.

Thursday, winds are expected to pick up, gusting as high as 24 mph throughout the day. The high Thursday should be around 82.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west/southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. South/southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.