Forecast: Temps set to fall today

Expect a dip in temps today, before warm weather on Friday. Saturday brings a high in the 60s, but also the possibility of precipitation.

The high today is around 48, with a low around 31, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday night: A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 11 p.m., then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow between noon and 1pm, then a slight chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: A chance of rain before 7 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., then a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.