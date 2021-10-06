Forecast: Temps stay in the mid-70s today, Thursday

Temperatures are set to stay in the mid-70s today and Thursday.

The high today is near 74, according to the National Weather Service. The low is 59. Thursday’s high is around 75, with a low of 58. Both days will be partly sunny.

Temperatures are set to rise after that, with highs in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday. There’s a chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.