 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Temps stay in the mid-70s today, Thursday
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Temps stay in the mid-70s today, Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures are set to stay in the mid-70s today and Thursday.

The high today is near 74, according to the National Weather Service. The low is 59. Thursday’s high is around 75, with a low of 58. Both days will be partly sunny.

Temperatures are set to rise after that, with highs in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday. There’s a chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert