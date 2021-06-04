 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Temps stay warm in CB
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Temps stay warm in CB

{{featured_button_text}}

Schools out, pools are opening and it’s finally feeling like summer in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

To end the week, temps will be in the lower 90s with a slight southwest wind, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 60s with clear skies.

For the weekend, temps will stay in the 90s with sunny skies. On Monday, the area may see some showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert