Forecast: Temps stay warm in CB

Schools out, pools are opening and it’s finally feeling like summer in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

To end the week, temps will be in the lower 90s with a slight southwest wind, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 60s with clear skies.

For the weekend, temps will stay in the 90s with sunny skies. On Monday, the area may see some showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.