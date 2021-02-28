Forecast: Temps to climb into the 60s by mid-week

Temps drop back into the 40s to finish out the weekend, but by Wednesday, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see temps in the 60s.

Today, highs will be in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds will clear in the afternoon leaving sunny skies.

Tonight will have a low of 25 with mostly clear skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. North northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.