Forecast: Temps to stay in the 80s until Monday
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area can expect temps in the 80s throughout the weekend, before dropping down into the 60s on Monday.

Today will be sunny with a high of 88, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south wind could gust as high as 29 mph throughout the day.

Winds continue overnight with a low of 57.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

