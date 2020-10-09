Forecast: Temps to stay in the 80s until Monday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area can expect temps in the 80s throughout the weekend, before dropping down into the 60s on Monday.

Today will be sunny with a high of 88, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south wind could gust as high as 29 mph throughout the day.

Winds continue overnight with a low of 57.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.