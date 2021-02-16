Forecast: Temps to warm up near the weekend

When will the frigid temps stop? Well starting Wednesday the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see highs above zero and Friday will have a high of 21 — though it was supposed to 30 as of Saturday’s forecast. So that’s a bummer.

For today, the high will be 1, with the wind chill making it feel like -32.

Tonight has a 20% chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Overnight, temps will fall to -3, but will feel as low as -14 at times.

Local area school closures and remote learning as of 4:30 p.m. Monday

Council Bluffs Community School District — remote learning on Tuesday

Lewis Central Community Schools — closed on Tuesday

St. Albert Catholic School — closed on Tuesday

Heartland Christian School — closed on Tuesday

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Wind chill values as low as -32. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -14. Southeast wind around 6 mph.