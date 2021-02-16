 Skip to main content
Forecast: Temps to warm up near the weekend
When will the frigid temps stop? Well starting Wednesday the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see highs above zero and Friday will have a high of 21 — though it was supposed to 30 as of Saturday’s forecast. So that’s a bummer.

For today, the high will be 1, with the wind chill making it feel like -32.

Tonight has a 20% chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Overnight, temps will fall to -3, but will feel as low as -14 at times.

Local area school closures and remote learning as of 4:30 p.m. Monday

  • Council Bluffs Community School District — remote learning on Tuesday
  • Lewis Central Community Schools — closed on Tuesday
  • St. Albert Catholic School — closed on Tuesday
  • Heartland Christian School — closed on Tuesday

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Wind chill values as low as -32. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -14. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 14. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 14.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around -1.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: A chance of flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

